Would you drink this water?

White Rock residents are alarmed by the brown water coming out of their taps. But health authorities say it's safe to drink.

Some homes started experiencing the problem after the city changed its water treatment method last year.

"It smells like something out of a swamp," Garry Wolgemuth told CTV. 

But both the City of White Rock and Fraser Health say testing has showed no health risks.

"The water is bacteriologically and chemically safe to drink," Medical Health Officer Dr. Michelle Murti said in a statement.

White Rock stopped using chlorine last year, which caused a reaction that contributed to the water's muddy colour, but the main problem is heavy metals both in well water and in pipes.

Crews are flushing water lines and are making progress, White Rock utilities manager Saad Jasim said.

The city is also working on a new treatment plant expected to open in 2019. 

– with files from CTV Vancouver

