Guilty pleas in dairy cruelty

Three more workers accused of animal cruelty at a Chilliwack dairy farm have pleaded guilty.

Cody Larson, Brad Genereux and Lloyd Blackwell were among seven employees charged at Chilliwack Cattle Sales after hidden camera video showed cows being beaten, punched and kicked at the facility.

All three entered guilty pleas Thursday. The last of the accused, Jonathan Talbot, is scheduled to appear in court June 27.

The 2014 Mercy for Animals video showed workers hitting cattle with canes, ripping out hair from their tails, and one cow was lifted by a chain around its neck.

Last month, Chris Vandyke and Jamie Visser were sentenced to 60 days in jail, and Travis Keefer was sentenced to seven days in jail in the investigation.

The company pleaded guilty to cruelty charges last year and was fined more than $300,000.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

