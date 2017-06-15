42683
2 Whitecaps youth charged

The Vancouver Whitecaps say two minors have been charged with sexual assault after an incident at the team's training facility in Burnaby last week.

A spokesperson for the team says in a statement that a serious incident allegedly occurred between some male youth players at the Burnaby training facility that was in clear contravention of the club's code of conduct.

The two players were immediately put on indefinite suspension by the Whitecaps and the matter was handed over to the local RCMP detachment who the team says later pressed charges.

The RCMP could not immediately be reached for comment.

"The safety and well being of our players is our top priority and we have been co-operating fully with the RCMP investigation," said the Whitecaps statement.

The Whitecaps have two professional teams, one in Major League Soccer and one in the lower-tier USL.

