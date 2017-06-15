42377
Senior charged in murder

A 76-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 71-year-old woman last December.

Gordon Humeny was charged with the murder earlier this week and first appeared in court on Monday.

Donna Humeny was found in a home near West 13th Avenue and MacDonald Street on Dec. 6, but the cause of her death was never made public by police.

While the accused and victim share the same last name, police have not disclosed their relationship.

Humeny has no prior criminal record in B.C.

He's expected to appear in Vancouver court Friday.  

- With files from CTV Vancouver

