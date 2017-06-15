41717
Dive team cut, then kept

After announcing the elimination of the Coast Guard's Vancouver-based dive team three weeks ago, the federal government has changed their minds.

Terry Beech, parliamentary secretary for the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced the reversal in Ottawa on Thursday, keeping the 26-member dive team in Vancouver.

When the cuts were announced on May 26, retired Coast Guard commander Fred Moxey called it a “step backwards in conducting search and rescue.”

"I'm grateful to those British Columbians who raised their voices against these short-sighted cuts," said Port Moody-Coquitlam MP Fin Donnelly, NDP critic for the ministry.

The cuts would have reduced costs by $500,000.

"Because this particular capability only ever existed in Vancouver, it was determined that it was not core, and that's why it was reallocated," said Western Region Asst. Comm. Roger Girouard at the time.

This isn't the first time the dive team has been on the chopping block.

Jean Chretien's Liberal government eliminated the dive team in 2001, but reinstated it after several water-related deaths occurred in the area.

- With files from CTV Vancouver

