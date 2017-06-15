Killer dad 'under control'

Photo: RCMP

A man found not responsible for killing his three children is being properly managed, his psychosis is under control and he doesn't fit the definition of a high-risk accused, his lawyer said Thursday.

Rishi Gill told a British Columbia Supreme Court judge that Allan Schoenborn, 49, is being properly managed in a psychiatric facility and he doesn't fit the definition of high risk, despite significant anger-management issues.

"There is nothing in the anger situation that takes him out of the regular stream. It's the psychosis risk that puts him into the high-risk. And that psychosis is under control," Gill said.

"What happens when his behaviour deteriorates, even under mental-health criteria? He is managed properly within that scheme."

Schoenborn was convicted of first-degree murder in 2010 for killing his daughter and two sons in Merritt, but found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder. His case gained notoriety again when former prime minister Stephen Harper singled him out when he introduced a law creating the high-risk designation for mentally ill offenders.

The Crown has asked the court to designate Schoenborn a high-risk accused, which would bar him from receiving escorted outings into the community and extend the time between his review board hearings from one to three years.

Gill said his client may be "a jerk," but the high-risk accused label doesn't fit his client.

"He is just a disagreeable personality who has a lot of problems with conflict management. Nobody is saying otherwise," Gill said. "What we're saying is, does he get to that next level?"