42377
42945

BC  

The gift of being scammed

- | Story: 199612

A new pyramid scheme is making the rounds in B.C.

Called a "gifting pyramid scheme," the latest variation of the scam has popped up in Coquitlam.

RCMP investigators are hoping to put a stop to the scheme, which targets law-abiding citizens who have no idea they are breaking the law.

“New members have to pay their recruiter a $5,000 ‘gift’ to join. In turn, each member is expected to recruit eight new people so everyone can end up with $40,000,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. “Recruiters try to legitimize the buy-in payment by calling it a ‘birthday gift,’ a ‘transaction,’ or ‘a gifting circle’ and insisting that the payment is not taxable or illegal because it’s only a gift.

"We are finding people getting caught up in this pyramid scheme who have no idea that it’s illegal. One of our Coquitlam RCMP (members) was even asked if she wanted to join. The sad truth is, pyramid schemes always fall apart and the people at the bottom – your friends and family – lose their money.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
40928
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40645
42635
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42635


Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon panhandle the NYC subway in disguise

Must Watch
Hannah Montana: The New York years.
Katy Perry’s Witness World Wide online experiment a huge hit
Music
Katy Perry's Witness World Wide online experiment was a big...
James Hillier’s astonishing save at Ballagarey Corner, Isle of Man TT
Must Watch
This is a massive motorcycle race held every year in the Isle of...
Friday Fails – June 16, 2017
Galleries
All aboard this weeks best fails!
Friday Fails – June 16, 2017 (2)
Galleries
But…HOW!?

42246