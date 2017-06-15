41299
39499

BC  

Left RCMP with PTSD

- | Story: 199608

A former RCMP employee who alleges she was sexually assaulted by a now-retired inspector in a locked washroom at their Vancouver workplace says she's been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The complainant told provincial court today she was diagnosed with PTSD after she left her civilian job with the RCMP.

Tim Shields, who was the public face of the RCMP as the department's spokesman in British Columbia and previously worked at the Kelowna detachment, has pleaded not guilty to one charge of sexual assault.

Court has heard the woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was allegedly sexually assaulted in the fall of 2009.

The woman says she suffers from nightmares, pain in her hips, neck, back and knees, and has difficulty concentrating.

Shields was charged in May 2016 and left the RCMP in December.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
39181
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40645
39831
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42711


Animals who don’t care for the rules

Galleries
It’s only when you truly care about nothing that you’re free to do anything.
Animals who don’t care for the rules (2)
Galleries
“What are you gonna do about it?” — These...
Guys go fishing with a huge magnet, find two stolen safes
Must Watch
The “WW2 Wendal boys” made some amazing finds...
Mariah Carey: ‘Las Vegas brings my family together’
Music
Mariah Carey has credited playing shows in Las Vegas with helping...
Tiger cubs learning to swim for the first time
Must Watch
“Aww! I want to swim with tigers!” — Famous...

41465