Liberals won't prop up NDP

British Columbia Liberal House Leader Mike de Jong says it is not his party's responsibility to provide a Speaker in order to "prop up" an arrangement to between the NDP and Greens.

New Democrat Leader John Horgan has suggested that if his party were to form a minority government with the support of the Greens, a Liberal Speaker could remain in the seat to avoid tie votes in the legislature.

De Jong says the request is "bizarre" and signals a sense of desperation on the side of the opposition.

He says he thinks the NDP and Greens are now realizing how unstable their government would be if they go ahead with plans to vote out the Liberals in a confidence motion.

De Jong also refuted their claims that the Liberals are dragging their feet to reconvene the legislature, saying the session is beginning early compared with other May elections.

Once a Speaker is selected, de Jong says a priority will be to deliver the throne speech, followed by the required debate before the expected confidence vote for the Liberal government.

