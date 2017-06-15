Seal pup rescued

A baby seal that was left alone for more than a day was rescued by Coquitlam RCMP.

Officers were on a routine boat patrol when they were flagged down by a man in Cosy Cove to save the premature seal pup.

Cpl. Justin Abels from Coquitlam RCMP’s Rural Section said officers took the adorable critter to the Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.

“The staff there named the pup Fort St. James and said it looks like he was premature and only a day or two old,” said Abels.

Staff at the aquarium will work to rehabilitate the pup over the next two months before releasing him back into the wild.