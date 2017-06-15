41044
24-kilo MDMA border bust

U.S. border guards have arrested a driver who allegedly tried to enter the United States from B.C. at Blaine, Wash., with seven packages of the drug MDMA, weighing more than 24 kilograms.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials made the arrest on Saturday and revealed the details in a news release on Wednesday.

The American agency says a 40-year-old man tried to cross the border in an SUV at round 11:30 a.m. Saturday and that both he and his 33-year-old male passenger declared they were visiting the U.S. for pleasure.

The vehicle was pulled over for further inspection and officers found the MDMA in a hidden compartment.

The driver was arrested and the case has been handed over to the U.S. Attorney's office in Seattle. The suspect's name and hometown were not released.

MDMA is the key ingredient in the drug know as ecstasy.

