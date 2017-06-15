45 min. before help called

42377

It took 45 minutes before search-and-rescue crews learned that 27 people had been dumped into the frigid waters off Vancouver Island after their whale-watching boat capsized in October 2015, the Transportation Safety Board says.

It was only by chance that a crew member spotted a flare floating in the wreckage and used it to alert nearby fishing boats, said Kathy Fox, head of the federal agency.

The safety board released its investigation of the capsizing on Wednesday, concluding that a large, breaking wave flipped the Leviathan II on Oct. 25, 2015, killing five Britons and one Australian near Tofino.

Fewer lives might have been lost had the federal government acted on safety recommendations that were made before the deadly accident, said Fox.

"None of the passengers were wearing life-jackets and, as they struggled to keep their heads and mouths above water in heavy swells, some passengers ingested sea water, oil and fuel," she said.

"When people find themselves immersed in cold water, every second counts, even more so in a rapid capsizing situation like this one.

Fox said some of the fatalities might have been prevented had passengers been wearing life-jackets.

The report makes three recommendations, including that all commercial passenger vessels operating beyond sheltered waters carry emergency radio beacons that activate automatically to transmit a boat's position.

The board also recommends that passenger vessels across Canada adopt risk-management processes that identify hazards, such as areas known to have large, breaking waves.

