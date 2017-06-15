41367

BC  

Missing 11-year-old found

- | Story: 199515

UPDATE: Thursday 5:50 a.m.

CTV is reporting the child has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL: Wednesday 9:20 p.m.

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Florence Dawn McNab was last seen at her Qualicum Beach residence on Wednesday.

McNab is caucasian, five-foot-three, 130 lbs., has blue eyes, purple coloured hair, wears glasses and typically has a black and grey backpack.

“Extensive investigative efforts have been conducted this afternoon in an attempt to locate Florence,” said Cpl. Tammy Douglas.

Oceanside RCMP are investigating an unconfirmed report that she was at the Nanaimo Ferry terminal and have not ruled out that she has left Vancouver Island and could have travelled towards the Lower Mainland.

Her family is concerned and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 250-248-6111.

