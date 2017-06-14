Not your average traffic stop

Photo: Delta PD

Police in Delta made an unusual traffic stop – of a car that looked more like a boat.

DPD tweeted Wednesday they pulled the vessel over doing 130 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on South Fraser Perimeter Road. A full 30 knots over the limit, they joked.

“Check out the Delta Police #Catchof theDay. This driver ‘reeled’ in a $368 ticket," they said.

The nautically themed car was covered in buoys, rope, cages and had an outboard motor mounted on the trunk.

The vehicle was impounded and its captain ticketed.

– with files from CTV Vancouver