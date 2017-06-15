Protection to recovery plan

42377

When the time is ready, sandbags will need to be removed – but until notified by local authorities, they should stay in place.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says when floodwaters begin to recede, focus will shift from emergency response to recovery.

Proper disposal of emergency sandbags is needed, and if they have been exposed to floodwaters they could be contaminated.

“British Columbians are encouraged to take precautions to ensure their safety and the protection of the environment,” reads a release from the ministry.

Gloves and boots should be warn when removing sandbags, and they should not be disposed of in lakes, rivers, wetlands, flood plains, parks or other enviromentally sensitive areas. Local emergency authorities will notify when and how to dispose of the sandbags.

“The EOC is close to finalizing a plan for regional recovery, which includes timing for when and how protective measures will be removed,” reads a release.

For more information on flood conditions visit this link.

