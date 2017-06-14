41044

BC  

Fends off invader with bat

- | Story: 199430

A feisty homeowner in Abbotsford made quick work of what could have been a home invasion.

Abbotsford Police Const. Ian Macdonald says the man, in his 60s, answered a knock on his door just before 6:30 Tuesday night and was confronted by a man trying to push his way into the house.

Macdonald says the homeowner grabbed a baseball bat near the door and gave the intruder a swat across the chest. The resident and a woman in her 70s then held the intruder until police arrived.

Macdonald says the 37-year-old suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs and both he and the woman were checked in hospital.

Police say charges of assault and break-and-enter are expected.

Macdonald doesn't think the presence of the close-at-hand baseball bat is a sign that the homeowner was worried about violence.

"This is a residential area. They just maybe, as part of habit — they hadn't be victimized or anything like that in the past — they keep a baseball bat by the front door. And so it came to be useful for them," he says.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
41380
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
38264
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40230


Weird Wednesday – June 14, 2017

Galleries
Welcome to our “Are you sure about that?” edition of Weird Wednesday.
Weird Wednesday – June 14, 2017 (2)
Galleries
If this gallery doesn’t pump you up, nothing will.
Skiing in Vermont in June looks… grassy
Must Watch
There’s more green than white on Vermont’s Killington...
Backstreet Boys extend Las Vegas residency
Music
The Backstreet Boys have extended their Las Vegas residency into...
How an F1 steering wheel works
Must Watch
All those buttons and no cruise control

39622