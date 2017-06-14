bc211 goes provincewide

41044

An online directory for community social resources is expanding across the province.

First launched in 2010 in partnership with the United Way of the Lower Mainland, bc211.ca is a searchable database for for non-clinical health, social and government services. The website includes online chat, available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Information on addiction services, employment support, legal help, shelter locations and more is available.

“British Columbians need and deserve reliable information and help they can trust. We’re here to ensure that people don’t have to rely solely on Google to deal with sometimes difficult and often very personal situations,” said Nathan Wright, Executive Director, bc211.

“Sometimes the biggest barrier to getting help is knowing where to look,” said Kathy Conway, Board Chair for United Way CSO. “bc211.ca breaks down that barrier. United Way CSO is proud to support the expansion of bc211.ca across our region.”

Previously available in just the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Squamish-Lillooet and Sunshine Coast, bc211 had more than 287,000 unique visitors in 2016.

