42377
40211

BC  

Man hit by train dies

- | Story: 199415

Police in the Lower Mainland say a man struck by a train Tuesday night in Langley has succumbed to his injuries.

The man, who police believe was homeless, was walking along the tracks on the 6100 block of Glover Road about 10:30 p.m.

Information at the scene suggests he was wearing headphones at the time, and likely did not hear the train coming.

Crew members sounded the horn and attempted to stop the locomotive but the male was struck from behind. 

He was transported to hospital, but died early this morning.

RCMP are attempting to identify the man so next of kin can be notified.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
39830
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41380
38264
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40308


Weird Wednesday – June 14, 2017

Galleries
Welcome to our “Are you sure about that?” edition of Weird Wednesday.
Weird Wednesday – June 14, 2017 (2)
Galleries
If this gallery doesn’t pump you up, nothing will.
Skiing in Vermont in June looks… grassy
Must Watch
There’s more green than white on Vermont’s Killington...
Backstreet Boys extend Las Vegas residency
Music
The Backstreet Boys have extended their Las Vegas residency into...
How an F1 steering wheel works
Must Watch
All those buttons and no cruise control

38239
39499