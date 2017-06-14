Man hit by train dies

Photo: Google Street View

Police in the Lower Mainland say a man struck by a train Tuesday night in Langley has succumbed to his injuries.

The man, who police believe was homeless, was walking along the tracks on the 6100 block of Glover Road about 10:30 p.m.

Information at the scene suggests he was wearing headphones at the time, and likely did not hear the train coming.

Crew members sounded the horn and attempted to stop the locomotive but the male was struck from behind.

He was transported to hospital, but died early this morning.

RCMP are attempting to identify the man so next of kin can be notified.