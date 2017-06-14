In fear of online torment

Photo: Contributed

A woman who says a series of harassing emails from her ex-husband left her constantly looking over her shoulder, wept as she relayed the torment to a B.C. Supreme Court jury on Tuesday.

Patrick Fox is charged with criminal harassment over alleged online communications and publications regarding his ex-wife Desiree Capuano.

Crown counsel Mark Myhre told the court emails sent by Fox to Capuano asserted the man would do anything to make her life miserable.

"The singular role for the rest of my life is to destroy your life," Myhre read from one email.

The emails sent to Capuano were signed by Patrick or Richard.

After providing her testimony from behind a screen in order to block the accused from her view, the screen was removed and Capuano was asked if she recognized the man who sent the emails.

She grimaced before turning her head to identify Fox, seated in the prisoners box wearing a red inmate suit.

Many emails Fox is alleged to have sent between 2014 and 2016 criticize Capuano's parenting and call her an "idiot" and "moron." The court heard those emails were also copied to their son.

The court heard Fox created a website revealing Capuano's personal information, including her home address, place of work, and family photos, along with copies of their email correspondence.

The website referred to Capuano as a white supremacist, child abuser and drug addict.