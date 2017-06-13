42598

BC  

New top cop in Victoria

- | Story: 199382

Victoria officially has a new police chief, nearly 18 months after its former leader stepped aside amid a misconduct investigation involving inappropriate Twitter messages.

The police board says Del Manak has been permanently appointed chief constable of the Victoria Police Department.

Manak has been acting as head of the force since December 2015, when former chief Frank Elsner stepped aside while investigations were conducted into allegations that he'd sent Twitter messages to the wife of one of his officers.

Elsner was suspended last April and officially quit last month.

Mayor Lisa Helps says Manak has demonstrated "unwavering leadership" and created a strong community presence for the department despite working under "challenging circumstances."

Manak says in a statement that he plans to build on the force's reputation by engaging and collaborating with the community.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
42827
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39851
42639
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39653


Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017

Daily Dose + Galleries
Maybe it’s because The Tango staff is enjoying a couple vacation days and had to schedule some stuff in advance. Maybe...
Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose + Galleries
There are harsh consequences to life…
Watching pros play with this simple skill toy is immensely satisfying
Must Watch
Throw your fidget spinner out the window and get yourself a Kwist...
Lionel Richie was in ‘denial’ about severity of knee injury
Music
Lionel Richie had convinced himself he could carry on performing...
What it’s like to serve in South Korea’s mandatory military service
Must Watch
“You’re sacrificing two years of your youth for the...

38783
39499