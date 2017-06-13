TSB to report on sinking

Photo: The Canadian Press

Some survivors of the deadly capsizing of a whale-watching vessel off Vancouver Island hope the release of a Transportation Safety Board investigation on Wednesday offers answers that will help them on their road to recovery, their lawyer says.

Five Britons and one Australian were killed when the Leviathan II overturned near the resort community of Tofino, B.C, on the afternoon of Oct. 23, 2015, with 24 passengers and three crew members on board.

Tom Hawkins, who is overseeing civil lawsuits for most of the family members of the deceased and 10 of the survivors, says his clients understand the need for a thorough investigation but many have had difficulty waiting for the report's release.

"No one should underestimate how traumatic this has been for the families, and particularly the surviving passengers," Hawkins said.

"It was a very, very touch-and-go event, as you can imagine, with people having perished right in their vicinity. They were basically struggling to survive themselves."

A spokeswoman for Jamie's Whaling Station, the vessel's owner, said after the sinking that a rogue wave hit the 20-metre boat. Company owner Jamie Bray's response to a civil claim last year described the incident as an "act of God" that could not have been reasonably predicted.

In the days immediately following the sinking, safety board investigators said most passengers and crew were on the top deck of the vessel's port side, when a wave hit the starboard side. The vessel tilted up, rolled and capsized, said the board.