NDP in, taxes up: study

Changes proposed in B.C. by an NDP-Green alliance would increase the yearly tax burden for the average family by $594, a study by the Fraser Institute finds.

“An NDP-Green government in B.C. would result in a marked shift in tax policy in the province, including an increase in personal income taxes, carbon taxes and business taxes,” said Niels Veldhuis, president of the Fraser Institute and co-author of the report.

The study finds the increases would add $1.4 billion to the tax burden of British Columbians, assuming the carbon tax increase is fully implemented in 2017.

Using a tax simulator, the Fraser Institute determined the average B.C. family’s tax bill would increase by $594 under a NDP-Green government, led mainly by a $482 increase in fuel and carbon taxes.

“British Columbians may soon face substantially higher taxes, given the changes proposed by the NDP and the Green Party. And their un-costed spending proposals mean future tax increases beyond those already announced are also likely,” Veldhuis said.

The proposals would increase the tax burden across the income spectrum: from $144 for families that earn between $20,000 and $50,000, to $389 for those that earn $50,000 to $100,000, to more than $1,000 for families earning $150,000 to $250,000.

The NDP and Greens have proposed a climate action rebate that would likely protect those in the lower income group from some or all of the tax increases, however details have not been specified. 

