2 dead at hazmat scene

Photo: CTV

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Police are investigating two suspicious deaths and fire crews are responding to a potential hazardous materials situation at an apartment in Vancouver.

Capt. Jonathan Gormick says Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called to a residential building in east Vancouver and arrived to find the bodies of two people who had recently died.

He says the deaths were "sudden and suspicious."

Gormick says a third person in the apartment was in medical distress when firefighters arrived and has been taken to hospital.

Fire crews were on scene Tuesday afternoon, working to determine whether there are any hazards inside the unit, but Gormick says there is no risk to the public.

Vancouver police say they are also at the site working on a suspicious death investigation.

– The Canadian Press

ORIGINAL: 1:25 p.m.

Police and fire crews in Vancouver have responded in large numbers to a suspicious death and possible hazmat incident.

CTV is reporting from the scene that two people are dead in a condo building on the 4000 block of Knight Street.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the VPD was called in by Vancouver Fire Rescue. All precautions are being taken, and the scene is being treated as a potential hazmat scene, the VPD says in a press release.

Police and firefighters have surrounded the building, near Knight and Kingsway. Residents can reportedly leave, but are not being allowed back in the building.

– with files from CTV Vancouver