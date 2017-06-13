Money laundering arrests

42377
Police in British Columbia say they have arrested nine people after breaking up a network they believe to be connected to illegal gaming houses and money laundering.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says its year-long investigation led them to an alleged criminal organization that was operating illegal gaming houses, facilitating money laundering for drug traffickers, loan sharking, kidnapping and extortions.

The unit says in a news release the group had links nationally and international, including in mainland China.

Police say they searched six homes and seized large amounts of cash, drug paraphernalia, computers and other related material.

The unit says more arrests are pending in what it says was "top-tier organized crime."

