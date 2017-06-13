42377
39499

BC  

Shots fired, school closed

- | Story: 199337

Surrey RCMP are investigating two shootings that led police to a residence in the Newton area.

They have closed down nearby J.T. Brown Elementary School as a precaution.

At 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of shots fired involving two vehicles near 125th Street and 80th Avenue. Officers found bullet casings at the scene.

Three minutes later, they were called to the 13200 block of 67B Avenue, after a drive-by shooting.

Police say a parked vehicle appeared to be the target. No injuries were reported in either incident.

The investigation led police to a residence on the 12500 block of 58B Avenue, prompting the closure of the school and the street this morning. 

“Police believe the two shootings are linked and the parties involved are known to each other,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42809
42711
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41052


What it’s like to serve in South Korea’s mandatory military service

Must Watch
“You’re sacrificing two years of your youth for the nation.”
Amanda Bynes sober, plotting acting return
Showbiz
Former child star Amanda Bynes is plotting her acting comeback as...
We’re jealous of the two novices who got to pilot this prototype hovering aircraft
Must Watch
The Kitty Hawk is a one-of-a-kind, all-electric aircraft designed...
Awesome moments caught on camera
Galleries
These awesome photos were taken in the right place at the right...
Awesome moments caught on camera (2)
Galleries
Perfect timing is everything

39867
39499