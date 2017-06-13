Shots fired, school closed

Photo: CTV

Surrey RCMP are investigating two shootings that led police to a residence in the Newton area.

They have closed down nearby J.T. Brown Elementary School as a precaution.

At 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of shots fired involving two vehicles near 125th Street and 80th Avenue. Officers found bullet casings at the scene.

Three minutes later, they were called to the 13200 block of 67B Avenue, after a drive-by shooting.

Police say a parked vehicle appeared to be the target. No injuries were reported in either incident.

The investigation led police to a residence on the 12500 block of 58B Avenue, prompting the closure of the school and the street this morning.

“Police believe the two shootings are linked and the parties involved are known to each other,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.