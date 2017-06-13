Body discovery suspicious

Photo: CTV

Police are investigating the discovery of a body inside a Vancouver Island apartment building.

Ryan Hendrick Young, 36, was found dead in a hallway at the Gala Vista apartments in Duncan.

Police combed the scene all weekend and were seen Monday digging through dumpsters.

Young's family says he didn’t live in the building.

“Our family is grieving, and Ryan was loved. Ryan was a gentle giant, willing to literally give the shirt off his back,” they said in a statement.

The death is considered suspicious, police say.

“Our priority now is to try to piece together the day and hours leading up to Mr. Young' death,” Sgt. John Ferguson told CTV.

