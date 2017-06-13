42877

BC  

Body discovery suspicious

- | Story: 199310

Police are investigating the discovery of a body inside a Vancouver Island apartment building.

Ryan Hendrick Young, 36, was found dead in a hallway at the Gala Vista apartments in Duncan.

Police combed the scene all weekend and were seen Monday digging through dumpsters.

Young's family says he didn’t live in the building.

“Our family is grieving, and Ryan was loved. Ryan was a gentle giant, willing to literally give the shirt off his back,” they said in a statement.

The death is considered suspicious, police say.

“Our priority now is to try to piece together the day and hours leading up to Mr. Young' death,” Sgt. John Ferguson told CTV.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
42057
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42311
38264
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41479


Horse named “Horsey McHorseface” pulls away for first Australian win

Must Watch
I wish I was at that race. I feel like I would have won a bunch of money on that race. I can’t imagine myself betting on any...
Daily Dose – June 13, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most majestic Daily Dose yet is here
Daily Dose – June 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Really, there’s nothing all that smart to be seen here.
Reese Witherspoon: ‘Turning 40 was liberating’
Showbiz
Reese Witherspoon enjoys the confidence that growing older has...
Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017
Galleries
Never forget that you have the power to change your world.

40050