Foremost milk recalled

Photo: CFIA

If you bought milk at Superstore, you may need to throw it out.

Parent company Loblaw has recalled Foremost brand milk products due to the possible presence of sharp metal objects in the milk, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports.

Consumers should not consume Foremost 2% M.F. Partly Skimmed Milk with UPC codes 0 61483 11533 9 or Foremost 3.25% M.F. Homogenized Milk with codes 0 61483 10533 0. The recalls apply to milk sold in four-litre jugs sold on Vancouver Island.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The recall was triggered by the company, and the CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in association with consumption of the products.