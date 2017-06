Photo: North Vancouver RCMP

Five ducklings that were trying to cross the Trans-Canada Highway got a police rescue, Monday.

A passing motorist was concerned about the ducklings, as they were without their mother.

RCMP attended the scene to safely move the baby birds off the busy road.

The ducklings were scooped up and placed into the back of a police cruiser.

Officers took the ducklings to the Wildlife Rescue Association in Burnaby, where they are in good health.