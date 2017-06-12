Pilot recounts crash

Photo: RCAF

The pilot of a small plane that crashed in North Vancouver, Sunday, says he feels lucky to be alive.

Octavio Hernandez thanked those who came to his rescue, Monday, and recounted the dramatic events.



Hernandez tells Castanet he was flying from Tofino to Langley when he noticed a loss of power after passing the Lions Gate Bridge at about 2,000 feet.

That was followed "by a heavy, loud, rough sound on the engine."

He tried to restart the engine several times and declared a state of emergency over the radio while looking for a place to make an emergency landing.

"I thought to land on the highway ... at first, but since it took place right at rush hour, it made it very unsafe."

Hernandez started looking for a field or park to land in and spotted two, but they were "very busy with families having barbecues, picnics, and kids playing sports."

Rather than put people on the ground in danger, he attempted to land on West 1st Street, but at the last moment noticed electrical wires across his path and a fuel truck just turning the corner.

"We ended up getting hooked up by a cable ... which slowed us down, and we crashed into the fence. I believe now that actually helped us to absorb some of the impact."

He and his four passengers scrambled out of the plane through the broken windshield. One suffered a broken arm, the others were unhurt.

Transportation Safety Board investigators say the Cessna ran out of fuel.

Hernandez says he'll never forget the incident.



“You know you’re going to hit and you’re just hoping it’s not going to be a horrible outcome,” he told CTV. “Something told me it was not going to end up bad.”