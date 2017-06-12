Locals keep cabinet posts

Kelowna's Steve Thomson and Norm Letnick retain their cabinet portfolios in what could be a short-lived provincial government.
Premier Christy Clark and her new cabinet were sworn into the legislature Monday.
Letnick stays on as agriculture minister, and Thomson returns as minister of forests, lands and natural resource operations.
Clark's 22-member cabinet has five new ministers, including Ellis Ross, B.C.'s first indigenous cabinet minister with a portfolio as he takes over at natural gas development and housing.
The premier is preparing for the legislature to resume on June 22.
Her minority government is expected to lose a vote of confidence in the days that follow the return of the legislature.
Clark says last month's provincial election made two things clear: people want a government that works across party lines and one that will bridge urban and rural divides.
Here is a cabinet list:
- Andrew Wilkinson, justice minister and attorney general.
- Norm Letnick, agriculture minister.
- Stephanie Cadieux, children and family development minister.
- Mike Bernier, education minister.
- Mary Polak, health minister.
- Mike de Jong, finance minister.
- Steve Thomson, minister of forests, lands and natural resource operations.
- Donna Barnett, minister of state for rural economic development.
- Teresa Wat, minister of international trade, minister responsible for the Asia Pacific strategy and multiculturalism.
- Shirley Bond, minister of jobs, tourism and skills training, minister responsible for labour.
- Mike Morris, solicitor general and public safety minister.
- Coralee Oakes, minister of small business and red tape reduction, minister responsible for the liquor distribution branch.
- Rich Coleman, energy and mines minister.
- Michelle Stilwell, minister of social development and social innovation.
- Todd Stone, minister of transportation and infrastructure.
- Ellis Ross, minister of natural gas development, minister responsible for housing.
- Jas Johal, minister of technology, innovation and citizens' services.
- Sam Sullivan, minister of community, sport and cultural development.
- Jordan Sturdy, environment minister.
- Linda Reid, minister of advanced education.