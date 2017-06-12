Locals keep cabinet posts

Photo: Twitter

Kelowna's Steve Thomson and Norm Letnick retain their cabinet portfolios in what could be a short-lived provincial government.

Premier Christy Clark and her new cabinet were sworn into the legislature Monday.

Letnick stays on as agriculture minister, and Thomson returns as minister of forests, lands and natural resource operations.

Clark's 22-member cabinet has five new ministers, including Ellis Ross, B.C.'s first indigenous cabinet minister with a portfolio as he takes over at natural gas development and housing.

The premier is preparing for the legislature to resume on June 22.

Her minority government is expected to lose a vote of confidence in the days that follow the return of the legislature.

Clark says last month's provincial election made two things clear: people want a government that works across party lines and one that will bridge urban and rural divides.

Here is a cabinet list: