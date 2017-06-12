42598
40211

BC  

Child killer still a threat

- | Story: 199268

A Crown lawyer says a man found not criminally responsible for killing his three children poses too much of a threat to be allowed escorted outings into the community.

Wendy Dawson told a B.C. Supreme Court judge that the brutal nature of the murders committed by Allan Schoenborn suggest there is a "substantial likelihood" he would behave violently and he should be designated a high-risk accused.

Schoenborn killed his 10-year-old daughter Kaitlynne and his sons Max and Cordon, aged eight and five, at the family's home in Merritt in April 2008.

A court found Schoenborn not criminally responsible for the deaths because he was experiencing psychosis and believed he was protecting his children from sexual abuse, though no evidence suggested this was the case.

If Schoenborn is designated a high-risk accused it would severely limit the possibility of outings for him and extend the time between his review-board hearings to three years.

The legislation of the high-risk designation was brought in under the previous Conservative government, and former prime minister Stephen Harper used Schoenborn's case as an example when he introduced the law.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
42809
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42809
39831
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39387


Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017

Galleries
Never forget that you have the power to change your world.
Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017 (2)
Galleries
All you need is a bit of motivation to seize the day.
Alex Honnold’s rope-free climb up El Capitan is making us feel faint
Must Watch
These hair-raising moments are the first video footage from...
Britney Spears’ Instagram account targeted by Russian hackers – report
Music
Britney Spears' Instagram account was reportedly used to...
Huh?
Must Watch
You can hear the kindness in his “huh?”

39867