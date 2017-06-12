41299

$598 ticket for E-boarder

A Vancouver man has pulled the plug on his electric skateboard after receiving a $598 ticket the first time he took it out on the street.

Daniel Dahlberg said he was riding the longboard, marketed as a Boosted Board, on Friday down a hill in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood when he was pulled over by police.

Dahlberg said he hadn't even engaged the battery yet, but his maiden voyage was also the first time he learned from a police officer that riders need insurance.

"I asked him, I had no idea, how do I get insurance, and he told me that there isn't any to purchase, it doesn't exist," Dahlberg said.

"I kinda stared at him. I was trying to think of a way to respond to that because it doesn't make any sense to me, and then he hands me a $598 ticket.

Dahlberg has filed notice that he intends to dispute the ticket and said he had already received offers of support after posting about his predicament online.

But Dahlberg said his board isn't rolling anywhere, anymore.

"Luckily the manufacturer of the board has a 30-day return policy. So I have already been in touch with them and I'll be sending back my board for the time being because I don't really see a reason to use it if I'll get another fine like this," he said.

