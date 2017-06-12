42877

Clark to be sworn-in today

Premier Christy Clark and her cabinet will be sworn in today in what is expected to be a short-lived Liberal government in British Columbia.

The swearing-in at Government House in Victoria comes in advance of the start of the legislature on June 22.

Clark will have to replace at least six cabinet ministers after Terry Lake and Bill Bennett didn't run again, while Amrik Virk, Peter Fassbender, Suzanne Anton and Naomi Yamamoto lost their seats in the election.

Clark has said she intends to test her government and present a throne speech, but she also said she expects to lose the confidence vote that would follow.

No political party secured a majority after last month's provincial election, and the three Green members have placed their support behind the New Democratic Party, giving that coalition 44 seats to the Liberals 43.

Because the Liberals have the most seats of any one party, parliamentary convention requires that Clark and her ministers receive the first chance to form government.

