Fatal crash on highway

Photo: Contributed

RCMP responded to a five vehicle collision near the east entrance to the Glacier National Park gate on the Trans Canada Highway just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A Witnesses of the collision stated that an eastbound white Mazda 5 was in a passing lane when it struck a westbound pick up truck and trailer. The Mazda was forced into the vehicle it was passing and then it was struck by a loaded commercial transport truck on the drivers side. The Mazda then struck the fifth vehicle and came to rest in the ditch.

At the time of the collision the area was experiencing a heavy rainfall which may have been a contributing factor. The 40 year old male driver operating the white Mazda 5 from Coquitlam had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female and a 8 year male passenger were transported to hospital for treatment.

Members of the Trans Canada East Traffic Services unit continue to investigate the cause of the collision and are assisting the B.C. Coroners Service.