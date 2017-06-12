41299
39499

BC  

Banks urged to shun pipe

- | Story: 199215

A coalition of interest groups is calling on Canada's six biggest banks and others to back away from providing funding for Kinder Morgan Canada's controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The coalition of 20 indigenous and environmental groups says in an open letter that it will use its influence to urge local and foreign governments to divest from banks that ignore its opposition to the pipeline.

It names a total of 28 banks as potential targets for its campaign, including 14 that underwrote the recent initial public offering for Kinder Morgan Canada.

The 14 underwriters included all of Canada's biggest banks as well as others from the United States, European Union and Japan.

The coalition's letter urges the banks to decline any additional involvement with Kinder Morgan that would help to finance the Trans Mountain expansion project, particularly a $5.5 billion credit facility the company is seeking.

Among the signatories on the letter is Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, and Grand Chief Serge Simon of the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake in Quebec.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
42311
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40928
40230
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42711


Heidi the dog really, really loves watching ‘Planet Earth’

Must Watch
Do you get excited when your favorite show comes on? Probably not as excited as Heidi.
Essay Making Administration Have the fantastic piece of content speedy above time
Uncategorized
Essay Making Administration Have the fantastic piece of content...
Essay Generating Administration Have the extraordinary posting rapid through time
Uncategorized
Essay Generating Administration Have the extraordinary posting...
Daily Dose – June 12, 2017
Daily Dose
Mondays suck. Luckily the Daily Dose is here for you.
Daily Dose – June 12, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Don’t let the flat earthers fool you!

38239