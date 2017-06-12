Invasive mussels movement

Photo: National Park Service Quagga mussel on boat motor seen in image.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board is looking for significant movement from the federal government on invasive mussels.

Directors were asking for stronger support on the issue of invasive zebra and quagga mussels coming into Okanagan waters and in the Pacific Northwst.

“They were very open to what we had to say,” said Tracy Gray.

The mussels have been noted to be making their way across Canada and the U.S. by hitchhiking their way on water crafts. Currently, there is no method to eradicate the mussels once they arrive and could cause significant environmental impacts.

According to the OBWB, the Okanagan is considered a high risk because of its warm, calcium rich water.

Gray said the government allocated $43.8 million over five years.

“There is no final plan for those funds yet, so this is a great opportunity to include invasive mussel efforts,” said Gray.

“They also acknowledged that prevention is better than dealing with the mussels once they arrive. I think it was impactful to hear prevention vs. management numbers.”

The boards is asking boaters to name sure their equipment is always ‘clean-drain-dry’ before moving from one water body to another.

