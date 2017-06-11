Arrest in SkyTrain assault

Photo: CTV Man wanted for sex assault arrested at SeaBus terminal.

A man has been arrested on a warrant for sexual assault at a SkyTrain station last February for allegedly forcibly kissing a woman as she waited on a platform.

Vancouver Transit Police recognized the suspect when they were called to the SeaBus terminal near Waterfront station on June 6, after responding to reports of a man yelling and waving a stick around.

But he didn't go easily.

The man spotted the officers arriving and headed for a narrow catwalk close to the water along a restricted area of the ferry terminal.

Attempts to talk the man down failed and a Transit Police negotiator was called in, finally convincing the man to leave the space.

The 47-year-old suspect was taken into custody by the Vancouver Police Marine Squad emergency response team.

"I congratulate our negotiator on a job well done in de-escalating the situation," said Barry Kross, Transit Police deputy chief.

In the February incident, a woman was grabbed and kissed while waiting on the platform of the 22nd Street SkyTrain station.

The victim pushed the man away and left to pick up her daughter, but when she returned to the station later and boarded a bus she found the man sitting beside her, according to a report on CTV.

The suspect is alleged to have tried to grab the daughter's leg.