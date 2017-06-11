A decaying necessity

Photo: Twitter

Despite the rats, roaches and clogged toilets at decaying rooming houses and hotels in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, activists and experts say they provide necessary affordable housing to the poorest people who would otherwise be pushed onto the streets.

The Balmoral Hotel recently became the focus of the housing crisis in the neighbourhood when the city issued an evacuation notice for about 143 tenants after it determined the building is at risk of collapse.

Vancouver's bylaws define single room occupancy as hotels or rooming houses with non-market units of less than 320 square feet that typically come with shared bathrooms and don't have a full kitchen.

There are 156 buildings with a total of 7,199 units that meet the categorization and 43 per cent are privately owned and managed. The rest are either owned or managed by non-profits or the government.

Many of the buildings are more than 100 years old and were first established to house workers in forestry and mining, said Abi Bond, the city's director of housing policy and projects.

Housing activist Wendy Pedersen said some tenants in the Balmoral have lived there for decades and most residents have a disability, mental-health issues or addictions. They have built a community and look out for each other, she added.

Bond said the city has a policy to ultimately phase out the buildings in favour of social housing that has kitchens and bathrooms in each unit, but the process could take decades and requires funding from other levels of government.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said in a news release issued Friday that the city is consulting its prosecutor about taking the owner of the Balmoral to court for the 150-plus violations related to the safety and security of the tenants.

The city says in a news release that it has secured 131 housing units for the displaced tenants and is working to help the remaining renters.