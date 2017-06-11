Crack whip will be essential

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Green party leader Andrew Weaver

Gerard Janssen remembers the day then-premier Glen Clark was left pounding on a locked door after arriving late for a vote in the British Columbia legislature.

Clark's blunder in May 1997 nearly lost the government the vote. Janssen, the party whip, punished the New Democrat premier with four nights of house duty and a cancelled trip to New York.

Not even the most powerful person in provincial politics was above sanction by Janssen, who as whip ensured politicians were in the house when they needed to be.

"Members are members," Janssen said in a recent interview. "It doesn't matter if you're a cabinet member or if you're a premier. You're an MLA. You have a responsibility to the caucus and you have a responsibility to British Columbians."

The whip organizes a party's legislature members for votes on legislation and enforces party discipline when they don't attend.

The job is straightforward when a government has a strong majority. But the position becomes crucial when the seat count is tight, such as in B.C. following last month's election.

The Liberals won 43 seats, the NDP 41 and the Greens three. The Green party has agreed to support a New Democrat minority government by voting with them on confidence matters.

"Right from the beginning you need to drum into people's psyche that this is a very, very narrow margin that we have here and there is no room for error," said incoming NDP whip Scott Fraser, who has been a member of the legislature for 12 years.

Members will have to arrive in Victoria on Sunday during weeks when the house sits and even people who are sick will need to show up, he said.

"If you die, you still have to come in," Fraser joked during his orientation speech to the new caucus. "We'll shine you up. We'll get you in there. We'll lift your hand up for the vote."