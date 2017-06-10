41299
43072

BC  

Two killed in deadly crash

- | Story: 199157

Two people were killed on Highway 97 near Clinton Thursday night when a commercial transport truck and a car collided.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m., 20 kilometres north of Clinton.

A 20-year-old Vernon man was driving southbound in a Volkswagen when he crossed the centre line, hitting the front corner of the northbound Freightliner truck.

The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old Prince George man, attempted to swerve out of the way, and rolled into a ditch. The truck caught fire, and the driver, trapped inside, was killed.

The driver of the Volkswagen suffered fatal injuries in the crash and also died at the scene.

The tragic crash kept the highway closed until Friday afternoon.  

A person was also killed in a collision with a tanker truck Friday afternoon near Falkland. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
42311
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40947
43074
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35575


Neymar attempts a crazy long-range shot across Hollywood Boulevard

Must Watch
An Olympic gold medal winner and star ftbol player for both Barcelona and Brazil, Neymar Jr added another credential to his name...
Michael Keaton saved pal’s life with Heimlich manoeuvre
Showbiz
Michael Keaton once saved a friend from choking by performing the...
Parenting memes that will make you LOL so hard it will wake up your kids
Galleries
The parenting struggle is real
Parenting memes that will make you LOL so hard it will wake up your kids (2)
Galleries
Can’t they install on/off switches on the kids?
Baby rhino is so very excited to go for a walk with his human friends
Uncategorized
His human friends are equally excited but also deeply nervous...

38020