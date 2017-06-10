Rooftop selfie mayhem

Photo: CTV

Police intervened to cut short a daredevil photoshoot on the roof of Vancouver's Tower, Thursday night.

A CTV camera on the nearby Shangri-La Hotel captured the rooftop drama 63 storeys up.

A man was seen posing for selfies, laying on his back at the edge of the roof. Moments later, police and security guards ushered him off the building.

Vancouver police say he was released without charges.

The stunt was not the first of its kind in Vancouver.

Last year, a thrill-seeker was injured in a fall while trying to climb the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

– with files from CTV Vancouver