41299
42622

BC  

Rooftop selfie mayhem

- | Story: 199151

Police intervened to cut short a daredevil photoshoot on the roof of Vancouver's Tower, Thursday night. 

A CTV camera on the nearby Shangri-La Hotel captured the rooftop drama 63 storeys up.

A man was seen posing for selfies, laying on his back at the edge of the roof. Moments later, police and security guards ushered him off the building.

Vancouver police say he was released without charges.

The stunt was not the first of its kind in Vancouver.

Last year, a thrill-seeker was injured in a fall while trying to climb the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
41798
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39851
42518
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42948


Neymar attempts a crazy long-range shot across Hollywood Boulevard

Must Watch
An Olympic gold medal winner and star ftbol player for both Barcelona and Brazil, Neymar Jr added another credential to his name...
Michael Keaton saved pal’s life with Heimlich manoeuvre
Showbiz
Michael Keaton once saved a friend from choking by performing the...
Parenting memes that will make you LOL so hard it will wake up your kids
Galleries
The parenting struggle is real
Parenting memes that will make you LOL so hard it will wake up your kids (2)
Galleries
Can’t they install on/off switches on the kids?
Baby rhino is so very excited to go for a walk with his human friends
Uncategorized
His human friends are equally excited but also deeply nervous...

39622
39499