Deadly shooting in Langley

One person is dead following a shooting outside a Langley restaurant overnight.

Details are few so far, but police have confirmed that one person is deceased and another in hospital following the incident outside Brown's Socialhouse on 200th Street in Langley, CTV reports.

Police were focusing on a pickup truck at the scene, and not far away a car was seen on fire.

Castanet will update the story as more information becomes available.

