'Brazen' shooting kills 1

Photo: CTV

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

Two men were hit by a barrage of bullets at Brown's Social House in Langley just before midnight Friday, killing one of them.

The surviving man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but they've yet to release the identity of the murdered man.

"This was a brazen shooting in a busy restaurant putting the public at risk,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “We urge anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact police."

ORIGINAL: 7 a.m.

One person is dead following a shooting outside a Langley restaurant overnight.

Details are few so far, but police have confirmed that one person is deceased and another in hospital following the incident outside Brown's Socialhouse on 200th Street in Langley, CTV reports.

Police were focusing on a pickup truck at the scene, and not far away a car was seen on fire.

