BC NDP Leader John Horgan is advising British Columbians to be ready for another election within weeks.

Horgan says the NDP's partnership with the BC Greens can provide stable government, but an NDP fundraising email cautions "anything's possible and all bets are off."

It's expected the parties will force a confidence vote toppling the Liberals' minority government once the legislature reconvenes June 22, and "we could face an election call in just a couple weeks," the email reads.

Meanwhile, CTV reports the Liberals have added more than $1.4 million to their war chest since the election was held on May 9.

Horgan said Friday that Lieut.-Gov. Judith Guichon could choose to reject an NDP minority government propped up by the Greens and call another election.

"I don't think anyone wants that to happen, but it's a real possibility," he said. "Until we get to the position of forming a government, anything can happen."

Complicating the matter is the selection of a speaker of the house.

Together, the NDP and Greens have 44 of 87 seats in the legislature, leaving them one short of a majority once a speaker is chosen. The Liberals have said they're not interested in putting forward an MLA to become speaker.

