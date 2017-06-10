42599

BC  

Long ferry waits on detour

- | Story: 199137

The Trans-Canada Highway remains closed west of Revelstoke, but DriveBC is now reporting it could possibly reopen on Sunday.

A washout at Camp Creek covered the highway in water and debris late Thursday night.

Engineers are continuing to assess the site, and construction work is ongoing.

Meanwhile, heavy traffic and delays have been reported on Kootenay ferries on the Upper and Lower Arrow Lakes as traffic reroutes around the closure. Expect delays.

The Shelter Bay to Galena Bay ferry on Highway 23 is operating 24 hours a day until further notice. Motorists are advised to come prepared as there are no services in the area. Make sure you have enough fuel and water. 

â€‹At the Needles ferry, expect up to two-hour waits at Fauquier.

DriveBC recommends travellers to and from Alberta consider using either the Yellowhead (Highway 5) or Crows Nest (Highway 3) instead.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
39549
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41230
41263
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42639


Darth Vader being a jerk

Must Watch
The dark side of the force can be quite annoying.
Daily Dose – June 10, 2017
Daily Dose
Look carefully at today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 10, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Take the leap through the rest of today’s Dose!
Phil Collins hospitalized after hotel room fall
Music
Phil Collins has been rushed to hospital after falling over and...
TGIF Gifs – June 9, 2017
Galleries
Enjoy some TGIF Gifs that will slide you into the weekend!

38020