Hwy expected to reopen

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

Drive BC is now estimating Highway 1, west of Revelstoke, will reopen by 7 p.m. Saturday.

The highway was closed Thursday night after debris clogged a creek, which washed out the highway. 

A detour along Highway 23 has been busy since the closure, with long delays at the ferries along the route. 

Delays still exist at the Needles ferry on Upper Arrow Lake.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway remains closed west of Revelstoke, but DriveBC is now reporting it could possibly reopen on Sunday.

A washout at Camp Creek covered the highway in water and debris late Thursday night.

Engineers are continuing to assess the site, and construction work is ongoing.

Meanwhile, heavy traffic and delays have been reported on Kootenay ferries on the Upper and Lower Arrow Lakes as traffic reroutes around the closure. Expect delays.

The Shelter Bay to Galena Bay ferry on Highway 23 is operating 24 hours a day until further notice. Motorists are advised to come prepared as there are no services in the area. Make sure you have enough fuel and water. 

â€‹At the Needles ferry, expect up to two-hour waits at Fauquier.

DriveBC recommends travellers to and from Alberta consider using either the Yellowhead (Highway 5) or Crows Nest (Highway 3) instead.

