Dramatic washout photos

Transportation BC has released dramatic photos of the cleanup effort west of Revelstoke, where a washout closed the Trans-Canada Highway.

The washout late Thursday night saw Camp Creek overflow the highway with a massive debris flow.

Crew restored water flow under the bridge Friday, and the bridge is being assessed for structural damage.

Highway 1 remains closed 25 kilometres west of Revelstoke, with travel limited to local traffic west of Golden. 

The highway is expected to be closed until Saturday, and possibly through the weekend,

Crews will assess the bridge once the debris and water have been cleared.

