Photo: RCMP

A 40-year-old man is in custody after a 14-year-old girl was forced into a business and sexually assaulted, Thursday.

Duncan RCMP say the girl was confronted by an unknown man while walking to school about 2 p.m.

She broke free and reported the incident to staff at the school.

Police arrested a suspect about 5:30 p.m.

The Cowichan Valley School District said it is taking precautions to ensure safety, including a shuttle service between campuses.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island