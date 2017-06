Photo: CTV

Crews are filling a sinkhole that stalled road and rail traffic in New Westminster this morning.

A vehicle was stuck in the hole when crews arrived on scene about 7:30 a.m., near Braid Street and Brunette Avenue.

Braid Street was closed, and, because there is a gas line nearby, rail lines crossing the street were also shut down.

The sinkhole is expected to be repaired by the end of the day.

– with files from CTV Vancouver