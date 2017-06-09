Grow-op found in blaze

Photo: CTVChopper 9

Fire tore through a home in Coquitlam Thursday evening.

Investigators are now trying to determine if a marijuana grow-op inside the home is behind the blaze.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated due to the intensity of the fire. The home was destroyed, and witnesses report hearing an explosion, possibly in the kitchen.

Two residents drove themselves to hospital. A man suffered serious burns, while a woman received less serious injuries.

Neighbours say they had complained to police about the grow-op in the past.

– with files from CTV Vancouver